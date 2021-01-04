Health Staff Amongst 1.5 Lakh to Get 1st Vaccine Shot in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government has confirmed that the state is gearing up to start out the vaccination drive with 1.5 lakh entrance line healthcare, ASHA and anganwadi staff as the primary beneficiaries.

Assam well being minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)’s approval for the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for immunisation towards Covid-19 has “bolstered hopes for a Covid-free India”.

“We can take the vaccines now. I hope the dry runs are complete and anytime we will receive the coronavirus vaccines,” Himanta advised the media on Sunday.

In Assam, the dry run was performed in Nalbari, Sonitpur and Kamrup (Metropolitan) districts, which, the well being officers mentioned, was a success.