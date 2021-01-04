Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates Two Sports Facilities in Shillong

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju inaugurated two sports facilities in Shillong which also happens to be the first in the North Eastern States.

The two Sports facilities – SAI Training Centre in Shillong, Meghalaya & Football Ground have been unveiled with the aim to boost sporting excellence in the State.

As per reports, the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) at Laitkor in Meghalaya would be converted into a sports school — one of the few such schools around the country.

The ‘Sports School’, inaugurated today, will be known as ARPS (Sports), Laitkor having 50 boys and 50 girl students selected by Sports Authority of India (SAI) who will be coached and trained by the personnel of SAI.

It will have facilities for training in three streams of athletics, archery and fencing.

Apart from this, the Union Minister will also inaugurate the Synthetic Football Turf and Girls Hostel in SAI training centre, Shillong.

All expenditure on academics and training of the students will be sponsored by SAI under the `Khelo India’ scheme of the Government of India.

“Creating sporting infrastructure at the grassroot level is a step towards developing a robust sports ecosystem in the country and working towards achieving sporting excellence in the long run,” tweets Rijiju.