OneNationOneElection, BJP Wants all Polls Held Together

Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav has suggested a possibility of making a law for ‘One Nation, One Election’ after mutual consensus among all political parties.

In a tweet the leader wrote, “Spoke at webinar on #OneNationOneElection hosted by Sh @sambitswaraj in the presence of cardiac surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan ji & singer Shri @Kailashkher ji. The idea of one election will strengthen governance by not keeping govts perennially engaged in polls. Let’s work towards it.”

Claiming frequent elections have created hurdles in the way of good governance, Yadav said, “Election is just a means in democracy, but repeated elections show that it has become the objective of a democracy. Governance lags behind.”