PUBG Mobile-Rival “FAU-G” to be Launch on Republic Day

PUBG Mobile-Rival FAU:G aka Fearless and United: Guards is expected to make its official entry on January 26.

The app’s co-founder, Vishal Gondal (CEO of GOQii) has suggested that the game was under development for some months. The game has been developed by nCore Games under the mentorship of popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem.”

The actor further said that the FAU-G has been launched supporting PM Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement and besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers.