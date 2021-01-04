Serum Institute CEO Reveals Price of COVID-19 Vaccine, MRP at Rs. 1,000

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani on Sunday (January 3) approved Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday revealed the prices of Covishield and disclosed that his company has fixed two different prices for the vaccine.

Poonawalla announced that Covishield will be given at Rs 250 to the government and the vaccine will be available in the private market for Rs 1,000.

Meanwhile, the SII CEO said that the Indian government wants to vaccinate more than 130 crore people in the country by mid-2021.