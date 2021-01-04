World’s First & India’s Only Hospital Train- ‘Lifeline Express’, Currently Stationed in Assam

India’s only and the World’s first hospital train “The Lifeline Express” train is presently stationed at the Badarpur station in Lumding Divison of NFR in Assam and serving patients free of cost.

The hospital train is equipped with 2 modern operation theatres, 5 operating tables and other necessary facilities.

Lifeline Express or Jeevan Rekha was set up in 1991.

The first hospital train in the world, Lifeline Express provides treatment to patients across the country, mainly those who come from far-flung and remote areas under the government’s flagship programme.

It is a joint initiative of Impact India Foundation and the Indian Railways.