1st Shot of COVID Vaccine on January 13

Union Health Ministry announced on January 5 that the Centre is all set to roll out coronavirus vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use approval.

The announcement by the ministry comes just days after the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, domestically manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Covaxin for restricted emergency use.

Addressing the media, health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that “based on feedback of dry-run”, the government is ready to introduce coronavirus vaccine “within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation.