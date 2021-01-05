Assam: Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia losses Leader of Opposition Post in Assam Assembly

Congress Leader Debabrata Saikia losses his position as the Leader of the Opposition from the Assam Legislative Assembly as the Congress party has lost the required numbers of MLA seats.

This was announced in the Assam Gazette notification wherein it has been mentioned that the state legislative assembly has withdrawn Saikia’s position effective from 1 January 2021.

“The present strength of the Indian National Congress Legislature Party, Assam Legislative Assembly, is not equal to the quorum fixed to constitute a sitting of the House, that is one-sixth of the total number of Members of the House as required

“… therefore, the Hon’ble Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, has been pleased to withdraw the recognition of Debabrata Saikia, MLA, as Leader of the Opposition, with effect from January 1, 2021,” said an official notification.

The development comes after two Congress MLAs – Ajanta Neog (MLA from Golaghat) and Rajdeep Gowala (MLA from Lakhipur) had recently joined the BJP. The opposition party required one-sixth of total numbers (126), which means 21 members, to make a quorum in the assembly. But the party has reduced its seats to 20 as the two members have switched to BJP.