British Prime Minister Cancels Visit to India on Republic Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was the chief guest of honour at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi cancels his trip amid the ongoing COVID crisis.

Meanwhile, the UK is witnessing the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus and PM Johnson has also announced nationwide lockdown.

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his inability to visit India.

“The Prime Minister said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Prime Minister Modi is due to attend as a guest”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.