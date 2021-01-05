Chowna Mein expressed dissatisfaction over slow progress of PMGSY road from Miao to Vijoynagar

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while reviewing the status of the 157 km PMGSY road from Miao to Vijoynagar expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress and undue delay in completion of the strategic road.

Mein along with RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam and Minister of UD, Food & Civil Supplies cum local MLA, Kamlung Mosang reviewed the status of the strategic road on Monday.

“Justice has not been done to Vijoynagar people of as we had promised them an all-weather road connectivity since very beginning of their settlement in this remote administrative headquarters,” Mein said and assured all possible support of the state Govt. He exhorted the executing agencies and contractors to speed up works by putting all resources together.

The 157 km long PMGSY road was sanctioned in five parts. First part was sanctioned in the year 2014 and till now Part I (12.50km) & II (14.50km) had been completed and work under part III (34 km) & IV (80km) are in progress. The work under Part V is yet to be started.

Executing agencies have cited the difficult terrains coupled with landslides at several locations, marshy lands, unfavourable climatic conditions and the short duration of the working period as the main causes of the delay. They informed that the stipulated date of completion of the road is fixed in December 2021.

Among others, Secretary RWD, N T Glow, Chief Engineer (PMGSY), D Nyodu and EE RWD (Changlang), Nyamar Rike were also present in the meeting.