Drug Abuse in Mizoram Kills 67 in 2020

At least 67 people died due to drug abuse in Mizoram in 2020 with heroin being the main killer drug.

“All the 67 people, who died of drug abuse last year, were addicted to heroin. The state government has been taking several measures to curb the menace,” the excise and narcotics department official said.

According to reports, in the year 2019, the state had reported 55 drug-related fatalities.

Until 2015, spasmo proxyvon, which is used as a pain- killer, had caused maximum drug-related deaths in the state, however, with an increasing supply of heroin from Myanmar and neighbouring states, it has become the main killer drug, an official said.