Hima Das Qualifies for Tokyo Olympic 2021

Ace sprinter Hima Das has qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2021.

The Olympic this year will be held in Tokyo of Japan from July 23 to August 8.

After her brilliant performance in 2018 that saw her win the 400m silver at the Jakarta Asian Games, a persistent back injury has forced Hima to stay away from running in the 400m in major events.

Earlier in 2020, the Assam government named Hima Das and innovator Uddhab Bharali have been named in a 73-member committee that shall frame and implement an education policy in Assam as per the guidelines of the Centre.

As such, a 73-member High-Level Committee that includes Hima Das has been constituted to guide the state education department that comprises of educationalists, educators, and experts from several departments implement the Centre’s directives under the new education policy.

Assam’s Education Minister also stated that,”The committee will submit its report by December 31 and by January we want to prepare the blueprint for implementation in the state”.