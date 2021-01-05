ILP is a “Political Decision”: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju on January 4 was greeted with protest by pro-inner line permit groups against the Centre’s delay to implement the ILP system in the state.

Activists of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) displayed placards during Rijiju’s visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus on Monday.

The placards read – “Govt of India implement ILP in our state immediately”, “Delaying of implementation of ILP in Meghalaya is just a political injustice,” “We reject CAA, but we accept ILP” and “How long the Govt of India will complete studying about the resolution of ILP”.

Reacting to this, Rijiju told media that the issue of inner line permit (ILP) is a political decision and that the central government is very sensitive to the need of the North East.

Meanwhile, KSU vice president Biangbor Paliar said that the union has decided to protest the visit by all central ministers to the state so long as the Centre fail to implement ILP in the state.

Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the concerned state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside those states to obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.