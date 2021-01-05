Manipur CM Biren Singh Assures Govt Job to Man Acquitted in Rape & Murder Case

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has promised a government job to a man who was recently acquitted in a rape and murder case.

It is to be mentioned that the victim spent eight years in jail until he was proven innocent.

According to reports, man was accused of raping and murdering a research fellow in 2013 and was imprisoned in Sajiwa Central Jail, however, a local court here in Manipur found him to be not guilty and acquitted him of the charges.

“He will be given a government job. I got to know that in spite of being innocent, he was jailed for eight years and his house was burnt down by a mob,” N Biren Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.