National Games to be Held in Meghalaya in 2022: Rijiju

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the National Games would be held this year in Goa and in Meghalaya next year.

“My Ministry would give full support to the National Games when they would be held in Meghalaya. Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma), being a sports lover, is really giving all his efforts to hold the games next year,” Rijiju said, adding that he would do everything to promote sports in the northeastern states.

It is to be mentioned that the 36th National Games were initially slated to take place in Goa but were postponed on a number of occasions including the COVID pendamic.

The Union Minister, later in a tweet, said: “This is the beautiful Shillong in Meghalaya where the Assam Rifles Public School, Shillong becomes the first Khelo India Sports School from North-East. It’s a major step to integrate sports in education with an effort to strengthen the sports culture of the country.”