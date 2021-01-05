Piyush Goyal Launches a Freight Business Development Portal

Indian Railways has embraced a “Freight on Priority” policy by pushing for an aggressive customer-centric approach to expand the freight carried not only from the traditional segments but also by attracting new customers to its fold.

In its commitment to take level of customer services to new heights, Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution has launched a Freight Business Development Portal on Tuesday as one stop solution for all the needs of freight customers.

Indian Railways is the backbone of the country’s logistics sector. During 2020, when most of the activities were under lockdown, Indian Railways was providing relentless services in Freight transportation in the country. Indian Railways achieved highest ever loading continuously in Sept, Oct, Nov and Dec 2020.

The Minister said that Indian Railway is an invisible thread which connects the length and breath of India. During the lock down, Railway showed it’s resolve in delivering the essential supplies to the nation in most challenging times and keep national supply chains running. The new portal will be game changer in ensuring in ease of doing business with Railways. The portal will ensure that best services are available to the clients. The Minister said that last 6 years have seen an extra ordinary development in all spheres of Railway operations under the leadership of PM. Indian Railway is getting future ready. The commitment of Railways to further improve the services is unflinching. Greatness of Railways would not just be in being better than someone else but being the BEST.

The portal can be accessed by logging on to Indian Railways web site

https://indianrailways.gov.in/#

Or

https://www.fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY

First of it’s kind dedicated Freight portal will ensure that all operations stay customer centric, reduce the costs for logistics providers , provide online tracking facility for suppliers and also simplify the process of goods transportation.

Freight Business Development portal has been designed to replace physical processes with online ones to minimize the need of human to human interaction. The Portal has been specially designed and developed keeping in mind the varied needs of all existing as well as new customers with focus on ease of doing business, to bring more transparency and to provide professional support.