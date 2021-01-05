Toycathon-2021 and Toycathon Portal Launched

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Union Minister WCD and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani jointly launched Toycathon-2021 on tuesday.

Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE and Dr Abhay in Delhi, Chief Innovation Officer, MoEwere present on the launch event of Toycathon-2021.

The Union Ministers also jointly launched the Toycathon Portal on the occasion.

This Toycathon is aimed to conceptualize innovative toys based on the Indian value system which will inculcate the positive behaviour and good value among the children.