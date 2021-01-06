4 Employees Killed in Rourkela Steel Plant Gas Leakage

In an unfortunate incident, four employees of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) died after inhaling toxic fumes that leaked in the plant in the early hours of January 6.

According to local media reports, four contract workers of M/s Star Constructions working in the Coal Chemicals Department of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant felt unwell at about 9.00 AM.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (55), Rabindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Bramhananda Panda (51).

“According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, all the employees were immediately shifted to the OHS Centre situated inside the Plant and thereafter to Ispat General Hospital (IGH). They were taken to the ICU for intensive medical care and their condition was keenly monitored. All emergency protocols were immediately activated.

However, in spite of all possible efforts, the lives of the contract workers could not be saved. The doctors declared them dead at 11.40 AM.

A high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident.