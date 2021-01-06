50-Year-Old Woman Gangraped & Murdered in UP, 3 Men Including Priest Booked

In a shocking act of brutality, a woman in her 50’s was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by three men, including a temple priest, in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the woman had sustained injuries to her private parts. Two accused have been arrested, while the priest is absconding.

As per the police, the incident took place allegedly in a temple premises situated in a village in Badaun. The woman had been visiting the temple for the past several years and lived in the vicinity.

The priest, who used to carry out small rituals, also lived in the same area and was known to the locals.

“We received information on Tuesday after a family alleged that a woman had been gang-raped by three men which later led to her death. The postmortem report confirmed bleeding in private parts and death due to antemortem injuries. Two people have been arrested while the main accused will be held soon,” said Raghvendra Singh, SP RA Badaun.

An FIR has been filed under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 302 (murder) against the three accused in the concerned police station.