87-Year-Old Woman Burnt to Death in Assam

In a tragic incident, an 87-year-old woman was burnt to death at her residence in Kharghuli area of Guwahati in Assam on January 6.

According to reports, the 87 years-old identified as Dhanamaya Biswakarma was burnt while she was sitting near the fire in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the house of the woman was also gutted in the fire. However, the reason for the fire has not yet been known.

Fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse the flame. Police also reached the spot and started the initial investigation.