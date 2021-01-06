BJP Leader Biswajit Daimary’s Son Found

Son of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Biswajit Daimary who went missing on Tuesday (January 5) has been located in Chirang district.

According to reports, Amitraj Daimary has been located in Chapaguri in Chirang district.

The 16-year-old Amitraj Daimary, a student of class 10th in Kokrajhar Reality Public School has been missing since 1 PM yesterday.

GP Singh, ADGP L&O taking to his Twitter handle wrote, “The missing child of Ex MP Sri Biswajeet Daimary has been located. A big relief for all of us.”