DO NOT Download “CoWIN App” On Google Play Store, Warns Ministry of Health

In a tweet by the Ministry of Health it stated, “Some apps named “#CoWIN” apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch.”

Cyber Expert also warned the same and said that people should avoid downloading such type of apps, because they might misuse the data.

Google Play Store is offering three apps under the CoWIN name and downloading these apps can create personal risk.

Reportedly so far, more than 10,000 people have downloaded it and are facing problems. Also, they are not getting any information regarding the vaccination process.

Notably, the official CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) app introduced by the centre is currently in its pre-production stage and hasn’t gone live on Google play store or any other App store. This app is supposed to be the only digital platform to make the vaccination process streamlines.