Dr. Gokul Bora’s 11th book on Child Health released

By Ashif Shamim

A book on Child Health written by Assam’s most renowned Pediatrician Dr. Gokul Bora and published by AngGik Prakashan, Guwahati was released yesterday in the presence of renowned Children’s writer Bandita Phukan along with eminent journalist and Member of Parliament Mr. Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

The book titled “Lai Hale Jale” which is authored by Dr. Bora is a compilation of several articles written over a span of seven years in “Priyo Sakhi” a Popular Monthly Magazine for Women in Assamese language.

The book was inaugurated by Bandita Phukan while Ajit Kumar Bhuyan was the Guest of Honour. This programme was held at the ongoing 33rd Book Fair, Chandmari, Guwahati, in presence of numerous book-loving people.

Dr. Gokul Bora presently works as a Child Specialist cum Neonatologist at Bora Children’s Clinic, located in R.G Baruah Road in Guwahati. He puts greater emphasis on a hygienic environment to raise a child and urges parents to maintain a nutritious diet for their infants.