Khandu greets people on the occasion of Si Donyi

Chief Minister Pema Khandu greeted the people, particularly the Tagins, on the auspicious occasion of Si-Donyi festival.

In a message, Khandu expressed hope that the festival would usher in a prosperous New Year and take Arunachal Pradesh on an unprecedented path of development.

He reiterated that peace is mandatory for development and wished the festival would be celebrated with the message of peace and communal harmony.

“I believe, the colorful festival of the Tagins, the first this New Year, sets up the tempo for peace and development. I wish all my people a successful celebration and may Donyi-Polo shower their choicest blessings on them,” he said.

Khandu further added that despite the threat of Coronavirus still looming over, this year would witness mankind’s victory over the virus.

“May this Si-Donyi mark the beginning of the end of COVID 19,” he added while urging the people to follow all the SoPs as circulated sincerely.