Nagaland: Lottery Sambad Result 6.1.2021

Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad which is priced at Rs. 6 is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for January 6

The first prize winner gets Rs. 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner gets Rs. 9,000. The third prize winner receives Rs. 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home Rs. 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded Rs.120. A consolation prize of Rs. 9,500 is also granted. The Dear Faithful morning lottery sambad result is announced every Wednesday at 11:00 am.

The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery also has weekly games that are stated below-

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is conducted on Monday evening, and the results are declared at 7pm. The first prize is Rs. 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is conducted on Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is conducted on Wednesday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is conducted on Thursday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is conducted on Friday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is conducted on Saturday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is conducted on Sunday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.06 Lakh.