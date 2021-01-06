Nagaland: Meet Ruovilhoukho Chuzho, Once a Daily Wager Now Earns Rs. 50,000/Month

A youth from Nagaland, Ruovilhoukho Chuzho who is from Medziphema had to quit his studies in 2005 to take up a daily wage job, like his father to support his family.

Ruovilhoukho’s situation continued for years, till 2012. However, a beacon of hope came in the form of an advertisement for a free one-year vocational training programme in carpentry at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kohima. Wanting to try his hands at something better, he applied for the course.

After learning carpentry, Ruovilhoukho returned to Medziphema, hoping to start his business in the field. “As there were no jobs, I decided to start my own venture. No bank would give me a loan, as my father was a labourer. I could not afford to buy any tools, and rented them from the market. But without any steady work orders, I realised I couldn’t keep doing that. Despite the right training and skill set, I failed to improve my family’s financial condition,” he says.

This was the case about ten years ago. After years of struggle and perseverance, it all feels like a distant dream, says Ruovilhoukho, now 29 years old. Today, he owns three enterprises and earns around Rs 50,000 a month.

Ruovilhoukho now established three enterprises of his own – The Naga’s Feather, Collection Store, and Chop Sticks. He was also named the ‘Promising Artisan of The Year’ by the NBDA in 2017.

The entrepreneur says his success story soon began to spread across the village, and then in neighbouring settlements. He was also recognised by local NGO CAN Youth for his inspiring story.

Recognising his efforts, the NBDA named him a ‘Promising Artisan of The Year’ in 2017.

Taking to the Twitter handle Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region wrote, “Young Entrepreneur Ruovilhoukho Chuzho from Medziphema in #Nagaland, learned carpentry & #Bamboo crafts to establish 3 enterprises of his own, earns around ₹50,000/month. He was named the ‘Promising Artisan of The Year 2017’ by the NBDA.”