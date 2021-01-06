Online Exam On ‘Gau Vigyan’ on February 25

Government cow welfare body, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) is organising a national-level voluntary online exam on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) to be held on February 25.

Further, RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said this exam will be held annually.

The exam will be held in 12 regional languages apart from Hindi and English. The purpose of this exam is to get students and the general public interested in learning about the indigenous cow and its qualities.

There will be no fee for this examination. Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog (RKA), which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will be conducting the exam every year.