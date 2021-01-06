Over 200 Cricket Fans Tricked as Scammer Promises Fake ‘Meet & Greet’ with Indian Cricket Team

A scammer in Sydney has allegedly duped over 200 fans promising them a fake meet and greet event with the Indian cricket team.

According to reports, the scammer left flyers on cars parked at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third ODI between India and Australia in December while promoting the aforementioned event at Manjits Wharf.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, the fraudster charged $500 per person for the event in a restaurant.

It is to be mentioned that the third India vs Australia Test match which gets underway from January 7 is scheduled to be played in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner said that the promoter didn’t pay the full $5,000 deposit and also didn’t attend meetings to discuss the menu, decorations and timings for the planned event.

It is to be mentioned that earlier the provided all meals for the Indian players when they are in Sydney, however, the owner found out that the Indian team won’t be there on the said event date (January 5), hence realising it was a scam.

The restaurant manager later alerted the police of the scam as well as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s ScamWatch service.

The eatery though issued an apology on its Facebook page. “Unfortunately, we may have been part of a scam with a booking to meet the Indian Cricket Team at Manjits via an external booking organiser. We truly feel with anyone that has also been scammed with ticket purchases,” the statement read.