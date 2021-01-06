Tourism can boost the Economy of the State: Arunachal DY CM Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in a meeting convened to discuss the promotion of Arunachal Tourism said that tourism can boost the economy of the state.

Mein said that Tourism is a big industry and it can employ lots of educated youths. Citing the huge potential of tourism in the State and the big employment it can provide, he opined to consider Tourism as one of the priority sectors in the upcoming budget for the session 2021-22.

Minister of Tourism, Nakap Nalo, Secretary Tourism, Sadhana Deori and Director Tourism, Abu Tayeng also attended the meeting of Arunachal Tourism in the DY CMs office on Tuesday.

Mein further said to promote Arunachal Tourism worldwide. “It is through tourism activities, we can increase the economy of the State and attain sustainable development,” Mein added. He, however, suggested developing assets in feasible areas citing that many assets/infrastructures of the tourism department are lying unused which is the wastage of the state exchequer.

Minister of Tourism, Nakap Nalo said that there are lots of assets under the Tourism Department in the State that needs to be utilized. He apprised that the department has prepared to conduct many tourism activities last year in order to attract tourists in the State but due to the Covid19 pandemic, all those plans could not be materialized.

He sought the support of the Deputy Chief Minister in order to implement those plans in the coming year and to promote Arunachal Tourism across the globe. He said that the assets will be developed where there is utility and in feasible locations.

Secretary Tourism has highlighted various schemes under tourism and proposals of the department to develop more localised tourist circuits in the State.