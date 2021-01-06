Watch: Eco-Friendly Anganwadi Center Built With Old Plastic Bottles in Majuli

The newly built eco-friendly Kakorikota Pabna Anganwadi center in Majuli, built with old plastic bottles is indeed a wonderful initiative, which will provide a vibrant environment for children.

Taking to the Twitter handle Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wrote, “The newly built eco-friendly Kakorikota Pabna Anganwadi center in Majuli, built with old plastic bottles is indeed a wonderful initiative, which will provide a vibrant environment for children. Do watch some glimpses from my inauguration of the center today.”

Under the supervision of Majuli Deputy Commissioner, Bikram Kairi, construction of an Anganwadi Kendra with recycled plastic water bottles are underway for three months now. The concrete house built with cement, bricks and recycled plastic bottles at Kakorikota village No 37 has currently become the focus of public attention.

The initiative has been taken by the district administration to take a step against the growing use of plastic, impacting the environment to tackle pollution.

It may be mentioned that in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for a plastic-free India, the respective district administrations have taken unique initiatives to prevent the use of plastic.