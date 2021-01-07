3 Youths from Arunachal to Represent State at National Youth Indian Parliament

Three youths from Arunachal Pradesh who were adjudged the top three in the State Youth Parliament will represent the state at the National Youth Parliament to be held on January 11- 12 next at Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi.

Chello Meme, Reshab Burman and Vishal Dutta will represent the state in Central Hall of the Indian Parliament at NYPF 2021.

This was informed in a statement by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Itanagar.

Further, Chello Meme hailing from Kurung Kumey District who secured the first spot in the state-level event will speak at the National Youth Parliament while her companions representing West Kameng and Dibang Valley will get the opportunity to witness the event.