Assam: India-Bangladesh Border to be Sealed by Smart Fencing

The India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj town which is around 4.5 km will be sealed by the means of smart fencing.

The fencing will be powered with advanced technological surveillance and alarm gadgetry.

Meanwhile, the Assam police recently found a 200-metre-long hidden tunnel connecting India and Bangladesh in the Karimganj district of the state.

The tunnel was discovered during the investigation into an alleged case of abduction. Cops suspect that the secret tunnel was used for illegal infiltration, smuggling and other illicit activities below the fencing.

Located in southern Assam, Karimganj shares a 92 km long border with neighbouring Bangladesh.