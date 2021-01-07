“I am Absolutely Fine”: Sourav Ganguly Discharged from Hospital After 5 Days

Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Woodlands hospital, Kolkata on January 7.

The 48-year old cricketer said, “I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine; hopefully I will be able to fly soon.”

Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2. He had been moved to the Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty. The 48-year-old had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

“Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home,” hospital authority added.