KMSS Leader Akhil Gogoi’s Bail Plea Rejected

The Gauhati High Court on January 7 rejected the bail plea of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi.

Gogoi’s lawyer speaking to media said, ” We are not sure on what ground the bail was rejected as we are yet to receive the judgement copy.”

“The hearing started at 10:30 AM and the judgement came against Gogoi now we are waiting for the judgement copy at 12:00 noon, ” he added.

The leader was challenging his conviction based on a case related to CAA riots which took place in December 2019.

Notably, the mother of Akhil Gogoi said, “We do not have fate in the Assam government any more. Want was the crime of my son?”

“The Asam government is scared of him as he is vocal,” she added.

Gogoi has been in jail since December 2019 on charges of instigating violence during anti-CAA agitation in Assam.

Briefing the media, Gogoi’s lawyer Krishna Gogoi said that they are likely to move the Supreme Court. They are expecting to get the copy of the Court order later today.