Naga Rapper Macnivil Releases New Music Video

Kohima-based Naga rapper Macnivil has kick-started the New Year by releasing a 2.57 minutes new music video titled My Cloud Fairy (Remix).

The song was originally sung by Dieze Sothu for a Mao Movie “Apfo”.

A release issued by the Nestvibe Ent, the idea for a remix to this song came about when Macnivil pitched a proposal to remake the track with rap and lo-fi elements in it.

On the remix version, Macnivil`s producer “Ket on the Beat” sampled the vocals for the hook from the original studio sessions and added a different vibe to the song by incorporating aesthetic sounds which give it an overall relaxed, romantic and chill vibe.