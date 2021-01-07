NCW member meets Arunachal CM, issues related to women’s rights discussed

Member of National Commission for Women (NCW) Shyamala S Kundar on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu. She was accompanied by Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Radhilu Chai.

The meeting discussed issues related to women’s rights and substance abuse among women. The Chief Minister said women in Arunachal are better off yet miles to go. He said polygamy is an issue that still plagues the tribal society in Arunachal. On substance abuse, the CM said the involvement of any uniformed personnel is being strictly dealt with.

APSCW members brought the issue of women’s equal rights over their parental property. The Chief Minister suggested a seminar to be conducted for raising awareness on the issue assuring his full cooperation.

The meeting also suggested strengthening of One Stop Centre (OSC) – Sakhi to support women affected by violence.