Over 3.3 Ton Fire Fighting Equipment Airlifted to Dzukou Valley

Over 3.3 Ton of fire fighting equipment and National Disaster Response Force personal were airlifted to Dzukou Valley, Kohima.

Notably, the battle to douse the wildfire today entered its ninth-day in the famed Dzukou Valley with the fire gaining momentum and moving towards the north side of Dzukou Valley.

Over 3.3T of fire fighting eqpt & @NDRFHQ personnel were airlifted to #DzukouValley, Kohima by @IAF_MCC helicopters today. Multiple mission were carried out by IAF to assist fire fighting today, which will continue tommorow.@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @NBirenSingh @official_dgar pic.twitter.com/NHAhvfQXm2 — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) January 6, 2021

According to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, the damages from the incident are not yet clear. According to reports, the blazing fire in the valley was so huge that it even became visible from the state capital Kohima.

Meanwhile, the allegation from Naga People’s Front (NPF) has arisen and have stated that it ‘can not be considered as a natural disaster but is a man-made fire.’

Further, the NPF in a press release issued through its Press Bureau claimed that “the Dzukou Valley inferno cannot be considered a natural disaster but is a man-made fire that is causing extreme harm to the beauty of the Valley as well as to our environment.”