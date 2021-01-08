After Dzükou Valley Wildfire in Jakhama, Contained After 10 Hours of Operation

Major forest fire occurred at a hillock near St Joseph College Jakhama, Kohima in the wee hours of January 7 burning more than 100 acres of the stretch.

The fire station Kohima South and few personnel from North were mobilized and the blaze was brought under control around 4:15 pm in the evening.

An update from the Officer in charge, Fire station, Kohima (S) informed that fire call was received in the morning at 5:17 am. The first fire brigade reached the location at 6:00 am. It took more than 10 hours to contain the fire which had spread to the vicinity. Two additional vehicles had to be deployed, according to reports. The response team was led by one SI, 3 ASI, 11 firemen and 3 drivers.

However, the cause of fire could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, advisor to CM Nagaland and Technical Education, Election, Medo Yhokha along with DC Kohima, ADC Kohima, Jakhama Village Council Chairman, DDMO Thejangulie Zao, NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and volunteers visited the site to take stock of the incident.