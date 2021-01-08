Assam girl Joyshree Baruah and her friends set a ‘green’ example in the state

Karun Lama

At a time when most of the people were busy picnicking and enjoying with family and friends in celebrating the new year after almost a year of COVID-induced restrictions, for Joyshree Baruah of Namrup in Upper Assam, the welcoming of the new year happened to be a bit different.

Like most of us, Joyshree had also come out to celebrate her new year with two of her friends on January 5 in the historic Tipam Deosali hill of Naharakatiya here in the Dibrugarh district.

As a tourist site, the Tipam Deosali Hill, where there is also a thaan (shrine), situated amidst the TipamFakial village is not just popular for its mesmerizing view but it also has a great significance in the history of Assam. The founder of the six-century-old Ahom kingdom, Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha, is believed to have set his first temporary capital there in 1228 AD after reaching Brahmaputra Valley through the Patkai hills. Surrounded by tea plantations, its scenic beauty is further supplemented by the river Buri-Dihing that flows by the side of the hill.

However, after reaching their destination, Joyshree and her friends deeply got saddened by the distressing condition of the place as it was strewn with plastic and other non-biodegradable waste by previous visitors. Unable to bear the scene, they, who had gone for enjoying the mesmerizing beauty of the place, later, got themselves engaged in cleaning the site. They collected the litter and dumped it in the dustbins at the site.

Sharing a Facebook live-stream video, Joyshree also flagged the appalling condition of the place and appealed to all the viewers and visitors to act responsibly while they enjoy the mesmerizing beauties of nature and mother earth.

“It saddened me seeing such a green and sacred place so dirty”, she expressed and thus urged people to take care of such places just the way they take care of their home and surroundings.

Netizens and friends applauded Joyshree for her noble act. Later the day, appreciating their efforts, the deputy commissioner of the district (Dibrugarh), posted in a social media comment to carry forward more such steps as local citizens and assured of providing necessary assistance if required.

Well, this story ofJoyshree and her friends, which, in fact, carries a ‘green’ message in it for each one of us, hopefully, touches and motivates people of every nook and corner of the country to work voluntarily for a greater cause.