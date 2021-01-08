Assam Govt Temporarily Bans Poultry from Other State

The Assam state government has temporarily banned poultry import through the western border of the State as a precautionary measure in view of the outbreak of avian flu.

A notification from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department it reads “In view of the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza in some of the States of the country which is a highly contagious disease having zoonotic potential or causing a huge loss in terms of mortality and trade of poultry, Governor of Assam is pleased to impose a temporary ban on entry of poultry as a precautionary measure through the western border of the States in the interest of preventing the escalation of the disease to Assam and the other North Eastern States.”

Meanwhile, this order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further order.