Flights Between UK and India Resume; 256 Passengers land in Delhi

The flight operations between India and the United Kingdom resumed today after a week of suspension due to the detection of a new Covid strain. The first flight carrying 256 passengers arrived in Delhi today from London.

As per the health ministry guidelines, passengers travelling from the UK to India from January 8 to 31 will now be subjected to a mandatory self-paid RT-PCR test at the airport. The cost of the RT-PCR test for passengers arriving from the UK will be Rs 3,400 per person.

Two Air India flights, one from Delhi and one from Mumbai, will fly for London on January 6. As of now, only 30 flights will be operational between the countries instead of 70, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed.

According to reports, Passengers who test positive at the airport will be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in an isolation unit coordinated by the State Health Authorities. They would earmark specific facilities for such isolation and treatment and take necessary action to send positive samples for genome sequencing.

Moreover, as per the standard operating procedure issued by the health ministry passengers will have to submit self-declaration form on the online portal, at least 72 hours before the travel and also carry a negative RT-PCR test with them. Airlines are tasked with ensuring the availability of negative test before allowing the passenger on board.

Flight services between the two countries were suspended on December 22 in the wake of a more infectious coronavirus strain found in UK’s population. The services will resume on January 6. This strain has so far been detected in over 29 travellers in India.