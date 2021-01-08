IIT Guwahati Prof Designs Backpacks with Solar Lights

A professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Charu Monga has designed more than 200 backpacks with solar lights.

She has designed these backpacks to help the kids in the villages to study when there is no light. The bags are waterproof and are called Jugnu.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank shared the information via Twitter.