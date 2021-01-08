Kiren Rijiju Seeks Restoration of Fare Concession for Sports-persons of India

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju seekS restoration of fare concession for athletes to ensure they can reach their place of training and competition conveniently.

In a letter to the Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, it stated, “I shall be grateful if you could kindly get the concession restored for sportspersons in passenger fares in the best interest of sports and Indian sportspersons.”

Rijiju mentioned in the letter that since the training and sports competitions have started, the sportspersons are facing difficulties due to the withdrawal of concession.

