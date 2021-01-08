LeT Commander and Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in Jail by Pak Court

Mumbai Attacks Mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court in Lahore in a terror financing case on Friday.

UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi, 61, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Saturday.

As per reports, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore convicted Lakhvi for the commission of offences of terrorism financing in a case registered by the CTD for 15 years under different section of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Lakhvi pleaded before the court that he was “falsely implicated” in this case.