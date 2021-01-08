Pramod Bodo Presents 2020-21 Budget for BTR, Sanctions Rs 1800 Cr for Development

The 2020-21 budget for the Bodoland Territorial Region was presented by BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Bodo on Friday.

“We will spend more on education, health, agriculture and infrastructure development. We have decided to increase the number of executive members (EM) also,” BTC chief Pramod Bodo said.

Meanwhile, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has approved a budget of Rs 1800 crore to be spent till March 31, 2021, on pending developmental work for the development of areas under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) which covers four districts of Assam – Baksa, Udalguri, Chirang and Kokrajhar with a population of over 35 lakh.