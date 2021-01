In a shocking incident, a goat with two heads was born in Pakabetbari village of Barpeta district.

According to reports, the goat has four eyes and two nose and two tongues.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened in our district. The goat is in a normal state and is currently at my neighbour’s place. They are planning to keep it as a pet,” Faruk Ahmed, a resident of Barpeta district informed G Plus.