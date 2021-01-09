Akhil Gogoi Appointed as the President of Raijor Dal

Assam peasant leader and founder of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been named as the president of the newly floated political party Raijor Dal.

The Raijor Dal appointed Gogoi as the president on Saturday after the second day of the newly floated party’s first ever state convention came to an end which is underway in Moran. The three-day state convention of Raijor Dal began on January 7, 2021 at Moran in Dibrugarh district of Assam, where noted filmmaker Padma Bhusan Jahnu Baruah hoisted the party’s flag and everyone paid tribute to the martyrs of anti-CAA agitation in Assam.

As per reports, Dr. Hiren Gogoi has been appointed as the chief advisor of the party. Bhasco D Saikia, Kabindra Chetia Phukan, and Jitul Deka have been inducted as the working presidents of the party. Kamal Kumar Medhi has been chosen as one of the vice presidents.

The general secretaries include Hussain Mohammad Shahjahan, Rubul Das, Giri Shankar Goswami, Ankur Saikia, Alok Nath, Lohit Gogoi, Dibas Phukon and Jahiruddin Laskar.

The newly floated party held lengthy sessions with intellectuals, social scientists, educationists and prominent leaders on the second day of its convention on Friday.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Guwahati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Akhil Gogoi in connection with his alleged role in the violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 under the amended UAPA (Unlawful Assembly Prevention Act) by the NIA, following the anti-CAA protests that had rocked Assam in 2019.

The United Nations as well as other human rights bodies and several prominent political leaders have requested the release of these activists time and again.