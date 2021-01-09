Dry Run for Covid-19 vaccine conducted at various sites in Sikkim

The dry run for covid-19 vaccination was conducted at 11 session sites including STNM, CRH, 4 District Hospitals and selected PHCs Rangpo PHC, Machong PHC, Soreng PHC, Dikchu PHC and Namthang PHC in the state of Sikkim on Friday.

The Health Minister, DG cum Secretary, PDHS cum MD, State Immunization Officer along with senior officials from the Health State Headquarters visited the session sites.

The dry run started at 10:00 a.m. and there were about 25 beneficiaries enrolled in the Co-WIN app in each session site. The dry run was conducted as per the guidelines provided. The entire procedure was conducted under the supervision and observation of the senior Health Officers.

All the protocol regarding Covid – vaccinations was followed as per the guidelines. The IEC materials were displayed in the appropriate areas and IEC was imparted to beneficiaries in the observation room.