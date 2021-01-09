Dzukou Valley Forest Fire In Nagaland Under Control

The fire on the Dzukou range is under total control but all operations will continue, a Nagaland forest official said on Friday.

No active fire was noticed after over 10 days of operations. Smoke seen rising at three locations were quickly doused during the day, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M said.

Fire on the range has been raging since December 29.

“The situation is totally under control but operations will continue,” he said.

Around 300 personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards, police and volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and four Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are engaged in the firefight, Rajkumar said.

The IAF choppers will continue dropping essential supplies for the ground teams at the base camp, conducting aerial surveys and undertaking Bambi bucket operations, the DFO said.