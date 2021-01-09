Girl from Arunachal Pradesh Travelling to Delhi Molested at ISBT Guwahati

Chello meme, the Arunachal girl who secured the first position in the National Youth Parliament was inappropriately touched at Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Guwahati today morning, while she was waiting there for other two participants, before her departure.

The accused tried to escape from the spot but she holds him back, however, she called the man out in public and teaches him a lesson.

Chelo will represent the state in Central Hall of the Indian Parliament at NYPD 2021, which will be held on January 11, this year.

Three youths from Arunachal Pradesh who were adjudged the top three in the State Youth Parliament will represent the state at the National Youth Parliament to be held on January 11- 12 next at Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi.

Chello Meme, Reshab Burman and Vishal Dutta will represent the state in Central Hall of the Indian Parliament at NYPF 2021.

This was informed in a statement by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Itanagar.